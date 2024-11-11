Diddy Once Again Files for Bail, Claims One Alleged Victim Is ‘Not a Victim at All’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ never-ending legal saga continues to not end, this time as his team files for bail for a fourth time.

Citing new evidence, an enhanced $50 million package backed by his home in Florida and a so-called inability to prepare for trial, Diddy’s team filed a memorandum in support of the renewed bail motion on Friday. A decision has not yet been made and his previous three attempts were denied, in part, due to the various judges’ concerns of potential witness tampering.

However, the legal documents, obtained by TheWrap, also reference the state and nature of the federal charges against him — sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Specifically, Diddy’s team claims “the alleged second victim is not a victim at all.”

“The video is not evidence of a coerced ‘freak off,’ but rather a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship,” his lawyer wrote, seemingly in response to leaked hotel footage of Diddy and ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Plus, since there is an “incredibly voluminous” amount of material involved in the case, Diddy’s team says he lacks “any real opportunity” to prepare for trial. The rapper has denied all of the allegations against him in the last year.

Additionally, a separate judge has denied a gag order that sought to block his accusers from speaking publicly. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against Diddy’s team on Friday after they suggested the media coverage surrounding the ~29 civil cases accusing their client of sexual abuse and other crimes interferes with his right to a fair trial.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as his multiple attempts to be released on bail have been rejected. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.