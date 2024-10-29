Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued for Raping 10-Year-Old Boy and Teen Who Auditioned for ‘Making the Band’

New allegations in a suit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs include the sexual assault of two male minors, one of whom was only 10 years old at the time, when they auditioned for the now-imprisoned music mogul.

The younger of the two plaintiffs in the case, filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday, alleges Combs drugged and raped him in 2005 after a consultant hired by his parents left him alone in a hotel room with Combs, who at the time was an executive producer of MTV’s “Making the Band.”

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff believes that the can of soda he was given to drink was laced with drugs. Combs then allegedly told him, “You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes,” and forced the boy to perform oral sex on him. The plaintiff said he lost consciousness and that when he came to, his pants were undone and he was in pain from what appeared to be an additional sexual assault.

The boy’s parents “were terrified of the potential consequences of reporting the abuse,” the lawsuit states.

The new complaints were filed by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee and his California counterpart, Andrew Van Arsdale, who previously filed 13 lawsuits against Combs on Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. Many of the plaintiffs in these cases said they were drugged and forced to perform sex acts without their consent. The Bad Boy Records founder is not due in court until May 5, 2025. His team stated, “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

The second John Doe who sued Monday said he was 17 in 2008 when he auditioned for “Making the Band.” He alleges that Combs began “groping and fondling him” during a private meeting, before sexually assaulting him. The plaintiff also says he was assaulted by one of Combs’ bodyguards and was told that it was a a test of his “willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry.”

In a statement shared with TheWrap, lead counsel Buzbee, who condemned Combs for his “egregious conduct,” wrote, “We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done. We will continue to file cases weekly naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings.”

Combs’ media team dismissed Monday’s filings as a “new publicity stunt” and referred to Buzbee as being interested in media attention rather than the truth, “as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number.”

Rolling Stone first reported this story.