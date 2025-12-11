Seth Meyers Scolds Trump Admin for Still Trying to Blame Biden: ‘No One Even Remembers That He Was President, Himself Included’

As reports indicate that the economy is only getting worse, the Trump administration continues to blame former president Biden, despite having had control for nearly a full year now. And at this point, Seth Meyers doesn’t understand why, joking that not even Biden remembers he was president anymore.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host dragged the president for giving himself a grade of A+++++ on the economy, considering prices on everything are higher than ever. But, when pressed on this fact, Trump’s National Economic Council Director largely blamed Biden, and said the Trump administration is filling the hole Biden left.

“Seriously, you can’t blame Joe Biden anymore!” Meyers said. “Honestly, no one even remembers that he was president, himself included. That was just a weird fugue state in between Trump terms.”

“Joe Biden is kind of like your second apartment in New York City,” Meyers continued joking. “Everyone remembers their first apartment. Everyone knows where they live now. But once in a while you think yourself, ‘Wait a second, did I really live in a studio above the BQE, and did I really think it was an upgrade because instead of a mattress on the floor in the kitchen, it was a futon on the floor in the kitchen?’”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers explained why Trump might’ve actually given himself such a high grade instead of a realistic one.

“I know that sounds tone deaf, but in fairness, it’s possible Trump was just glitching,” Meyers joked. “In fact, if you watch the full clip, I think it’s pretty clear, it was a software problem.”

Meyers then pulled up a clip from CNN, in which they broke down just how much the economy has gone backwards, as well as how much Trump’s approval rating has dropped.

“So it’s less of an A++++ and more of an F—–,” he sniped.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.