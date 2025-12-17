Seth Meyers Reminds Trump That ‘Important Doesn’t Mean Good’ After Washington Examiner Headline | Video

A recent headline dubbed Donald Trump as the “most important president” in a century, but Seth Meyers was quick to remind him on Tuesday night that “important” isn’t synonymous with “good.”

During his monologue, the NBC host pointed out that Trump recently reposted the headline from the Washington Examiner, which more specifically called Trump “the most important president in maybe 100 years.” The title actually came from Cygnal polling founder Brent Buchanan — Cygnal, as of 2020, exclusively worked with Republican clients, and Buchanan once said picking sides is important in his work.

“OK, but important doesn’t mean good,” Meyers retorted. “Like, for example, it’s important to get that weird mole checked out.”

Play video

The late night host also roasted another social media repost by Trump, this time of an image of a dumpster on fire. The dumpster was labeled 2020, prompting Meyers to remind Trump of something important about that year.

“Apparently, his cognitive tests didn’t include the question, ‘Who was president in 2020?’” Meyers joked.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers mocked the president’s new gold visa program for immigration, wondering if people were supposed to pick up their cards at a Spencer’s Gifts store.

“That doesn’t look like a visa, it looks like how you’d buy drinks at a MAGA-themed bar mitzvah,” Meyers sniped.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.