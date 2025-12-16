Seth Meyers Wonders If MAGA and Fox News Have Both ‘Switched Sides in the War on Christmas’ | Video

According to President Trump, the “war on Christmas” has returned, but this time, Seth Meyers is wondering if maybe the MAGA base, along with Fox News, have switched sides in the battle.

The NBC host largely devoted his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday to an odd snake story the president told recently, but Meyers eventually turned to Trump’s renewed vendetta against kids receiving too many dolls and pencils for Christmas. Meyers was quick to point out that it’s not just Trump encouraging people to cut back due to his tariffs, but also Fox News, who recently aired a segment telling viewers that adults in their family — specifically grandparents — don’t need a gift this year.

“You guys have spent years whining about the radical left’s war on Christmas, and now you’re telling people not to buy slippers for grandma?” Meyers marveled. “Also you’re Fox News. The only people watching the show is grandma.”

Play video

At this point, Meyers admitted, he’s “starting to think that MAGA and Fox News have switched sides in the war on Christmas,” as both have previously argued passionately for the traditional elements of the holiday.

That said, the “Late Night” host also had an idea as to why Trump seems to think people have stopped saying “Merry Christmas” again and that the “war on Christmas” has returned.

“So everyone stopped saying ‘Merry Christmas.’ Then you won, and they started again, but then the war on Christmas came back, and they stopped saying ‘Merry Christmas,’” Meyers summed up. “So here’s what happ– I think you’re just getting confused by the calendar.”

“You see, Christmas happens once a year, and then it’s over, and then it doesn’t come back for another 12 months,” he continued joking. “So, people say ‘Merry Christmas’ around Christmastime, then they stop saying it, and then about a year later they start saying it again.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.