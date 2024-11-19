Seth Rogen Runs a Movie Studio in Star-Studded Teaser for Apple Series ‘The Studio’

Seth Rogen takes on the role of a Hollywood executive in the first teaser for “The Studio,” but realizes that the industry is not the glitz and glam he first fell in love with.

Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. Amidst a struggling movie business, Matt and his “core team of infighting executives” battle the changing industry, corporate higher-ups and passionate artists to continue making great films. Though it’s the job Matt has always wanted, it may be the end of the career he always dreamed of.

Rogen and Evan Goldberg co-wrote, directed and executive produced the Apple TV+ comedy, which marks their first directorial project in five years. The half-hour series, which premieres March 26, stars the “Knocked Up” actor alongside Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara.

“I got into this because I love movies, but now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them,” Rogen says in the teaser, standing in front of the Los Angeles city skyline at sunset.

“The job is a meat grinder,” Catherine O’Hara replies, looking curiously similar to Universal studio head Donna Langley.

“At Continental, we don’t make artsy, fartsy films. We make movies,” Bryan Cranston tells a nervous Rogen in the trailer.

The series will also feature guest stars like Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins.

More Hollywood stars make appearances in the first teaser, including Zac Efron, Charlize Theron and Martin Scorsese.

“You’re talentless, spineless,” Scorsese says in his brief cameo.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “The Studio” is created by Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, along with Rogen and Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

The new project marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Rogen, and joins the recently renewed Apple Original comedy “Platonic,” in which Rogen stars and executive produces alongside Rose Byrne.

The 10-episode series will debut on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes on March 26, followed by one episode every Wednesday through May 21.