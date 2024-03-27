Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver’s Point Grey Productions has extended its first-look deal with Lionsgate Television.

The agreement will see the production company continue to develop and produce scripted television programming for the studio. Ashley Morales negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate TV.

The new agreement comes as production has begun on the Rogen-led Apple TV+ comedy “The Studio.” Rogen will also serve as writer, director and executive producer alongside Goldberg. The show’s all-star cast also includes Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara, with guest stars such as Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins.

Lionsgate and Point Grey also recently partnered on the limited series “Paul T. Goldman” for Peacock from creator Jason Woliner.

Point Grey’s other credits include Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” and its spin-off “Gen V,” “Future Man,” “Black Monday” and “Preachers,” as well as the hit films “Blockers,” “Good Boys,” “Neighbors,” “Sausage Party,” “The Night Before,” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise installment “Mutant Mayhem.” Point Grey’s films have generated a combined $1 billion globally.

“Seth, Evan and James are the masters of subversive, renegade humor who make coming to work both fun and funny every single day,” Lionsgate TV chairman and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs said in a statement. “From ‘The Boys’ to ‘Sausage Party,’ they are true trendsetters with their fingers on the pulse of what’s funny in entertainment.”

“Kevin, Sandra Stern and Scott Herbst are great partners who support our creative vision, have relationships with every platform in the world and still laugh at all of our jokes. Who could ask for more?” the comedy trio added. “We look forward to continuing to push the creative envelope with them.”

In addition to Lionsgate, Point Grey entered a first-look deal with Universal Pictures in January.