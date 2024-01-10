Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

Universal Pictures has entered into first-look film partnership with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures, the production company behind hit comedies like the “Neighbors” films, “Good Boys” and “Blockers.”

Under the new partnership with Universal, Point Grey will develop and produce original films for the studio. The production company has delivered multiple box office hits, including 2023’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” outing, Mutant Mayhem,” which grossed over $181 million worldwide.

“Seth, Evan and James have developed a filmmaking brand entirely their own,” Donna Langley, chairman, NBCUniversal Studio Group and CCO, said in a statement to TheWrap.

“Whether we’re watching their stories of teenage turtles, anthropomorphic groceries or foul-mouthed sixth graders making epically bad decisions, they always manage to blend Point Grey’s signature edgy humor with humanity and heart.”

Beyond film, the production company is also known for acclaimed TV series like “The Boys” and its spin-offs. Point Grey projects have collectively grossed over $1 billion globally.

“Becoming newly anointed knights in the kingdom of Dame Donna Langley is an honour and privilege we do not take lightly,” Rogen, Goldberg and Weaver added in a statement of their own. “We pledge to win grand box office battles alongside Peter Cramer, Erik Baiers and the rest of our partners at Universal, and shall duly make the Universal coffers overfloweth.”

UTA and law firm Felker Toczek negotiated the deal on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.