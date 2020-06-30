Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Partners With Nickelodeon for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Movie

Jeff Rowe is directing

| June 30, 2020 @ 9:04 AM Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 9:26 AM

Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, is partnering with Nickelodeon for a CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are producing, with Jeff Rowe (“Gravity Falls”) directing. Brendan O’Brien (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “Neighbors: Sorority Rising”) is writing the screenplay. Paramount will globally distribute the film.

The TMNT, named after Italian Renaissance artists, were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 and originated in comic books published by Mirage Studios. Since then, there have been six movies that have made over $1.15 billion at the box office, with the last two films (live-action) having been released in 2014 and 2016.

Also Read: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Developing Adult Animated Comedy 'Bubble' Based on Podcast at Sony

In 2012, Nickelodeon released the CG-animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and then released the 2D-animated series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in 2019.

The new film will mark Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s first CG theatrical production. Ramsey Naito, EVP of Animation Production and Development, is overseeing production for Nickelodeon. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey Pictures.

Also Read: Nickelodeon, Netflix Partner on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and 'The Loud House' Animated Films

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of ‘TMNT’ is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

It was previously announced that Nickelodeon and Netflix, as part of a separate deal, are partnering to produce an original animated 2D film based on the current “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series.

'Superbad' Cast Then and Now: From Emma Stone to Seth Rogen (Photos)

  • Superbad 10th anniversary jonah hill michael cera Columbia Pictures
  • superbad seth jonah hill Columbia Pictures
  • jonah hill
  • superbad evan michael cera Columbia Pictures
  • Michael Cera Getty Images
  • superbad jules emma stone Columbia Pictures
  • emma-stone-aloha-miscast Vanity Fair
  • superbad mclovin Columbia Pictures
  • christopher mintz-plasse CBS
  • superbad officer michaels Columbia Pictures
  • seth rogen Getty Images
  • superbad officer slater Columbia Pictures
  • Bill Hader Getty Images
  • superbad becca Columbia Pictures
  • martha macisaac Getty Images
  • superbad dave franco Columbia Pictures
  • dave franco Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images
  • Columbia Pictures
  • clark duke Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
  • superbad period blood girl Columbia Pictures
  • carla gallo Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
  • superbad martin starr Columbia Pictures
  • martin starr Getty Images
  • superbad francis the driver Columbia Pictures
  • joe lo truglio Rich Fury/Getty Images
  • superbad liquor store clerk Columbia Pictures
  • joe nunez Getty Images
  • superbad liquor store cashier mindy Columbia Pictures
  • Erica Vittina Phillips superbad Getty Images
1 of 29

Film that brought “I assume you all have guns and crack” turns 10

Now 10 years young,"Superbad" has solidified its standing among iconic comedy films. Littered with soon-to-be stars, it brought theatergoers pop culture gems, like, McLovin ("chicka chicka yeah!") and more. Take a look back at the movie's memorable characters and see what the actors who played them -- including Michael Cera and Jonah Hill -- are up to now.

 

 

Check out more triviagoofs, and quotes on the film’s IMDb page.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE