Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, is partnering with Nickelodeon for a CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.
Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are producing, with Jeff Rowe (“Gravity Falls”) directing. Brendan O’Brien (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “Neighbors: Sorority Rising”) is writing the screenplay. Paramount will globally distribute the film.
The TMNT, named after Italian Renaissance artists, were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 and originated in comic books published by Mirage Studios. Since then, there have been six movies that have made over $1.15 billion at the box office, with the last two films (live-action) having been released in 2014 and 2016.
In 2012, Nickelodeon released the CG-animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and then released the 2D-animated series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in 2019.
The new film will mark Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s first CG theatrical production. Ramsey Naito, EVP of Animation Production and Development, is overseeing production for Nickelodeon. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey Pictures.
“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of ‘TMNT’ is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”
It was previously announced that Nickelodeon and Netflix, as part of a separate deal, are partnering to produce an original animated 2D film based on the current “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series.
Now 10 years young,"Superbad" has solidified its standing among iconic comedy films. Littered with soon-to-be stars, it brought theatergoers pop culture gems, like, McLovin ("chicka chicka yeah!") and more. Take a look back at the movie's memorable characters and see what the actors who played them -- including Michael Cera and Jonah Hill -- are up to now.
To reconcile the fact that he and best friend Evan are going off to different colleges, sex-crazed-but-lovable Seth tries (and fails) to make Jules (Emma Stone) his girlfriend. He really strikes out when he accidentally gives her a black eye.
Jonah Hill now
Hill has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in 2011's "Moneyball" and 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street." He most recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in "War Dogs."
Michael Cera (Evan)
Evan is Seth's nervous best friend who constantly tries to talk Seth out of his crazy schemes. Evan wants to get his secret crush on Becca out in the open -- but with three weeks left of high school, his time is running out!
Michael Cera now
Cera has had steady work as a comic actor, picking up uniquely awkward teenager roles in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist." In 2016, he voiced Barry the hot dog in "Sausage Party" -- which counts as one of multiple professional reunions he's had over the years with "Superbad" castmates Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.
Emma Stone (Jules)
Per Evan's words, Jules "got totally hot over last summer but obviously doesn't realize it." While her parents are away, she throws a party where very weird things happen.
Having just dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the world's highest paid actress, Stone has accumulated a score of acting awards since "Superbad" came out, most recently winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land."
When Seth and Evan's geeky friend Fogell changes his name to "McLovin," his life changes. McLovin befriends two cops who buy him beer. He loses his virginity to the girl of his dreams. And he officially becomes the coolest guy at the party.
Mintz-Plasse starred in 2010's "Kick-Ass" and 2011 vampire flick "Fright Night." He also voiced Fishlegs in the "How to Train Your Dragon" film series. He will reprise this role for HTTYD 3 in 2019. We'll always love McLovin!
Seth Rogen (Officer Michaels)
One of two zany police officers who show McLovin a good time. But, according to his partner, this one can't shoot a gun.
Seth Rogen now
Rogen has a long list of starring comedies under his belt, including, "Pineapple Express," "The Interview" and "Neighbors." In 2019, he will voice Pumbaa in the live-action adaptation of "The Lion King."
His competence as a police officer may be questionable, but he can do a sweet donut in his police cruiser. That has to count for something, right?
Bill Hader now
A "Saturday Night Live" alum, Hader recently returned to the show in August 2017 to play a parody version of former White House Communications Director, Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci. His acting credits have stretched beyond comedy into drama and in 2015 he voiced the role of Fear in Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out."
Martha MacIsaac (Becca)
Becca is Evan's crush, and she likes him back. Although she "totally flirts with him" in math class, he doesn't pick up on it.
Martha MacIsaac now
MacIsaac has picked up regular roles in "1600 Penn" and "The Pinkertons." She has also lent her voice to Patty of "Family Guy."
Dave Franco (Greg)
You may recognize this famous actor, but you may not remember his character: Greg the soccer player. Greg appears onscreen briefly to scold Evan for messing up their gym class soccer game.
Dave Franco now
Like his older brother, James, Dave has appeared in several blockbuster films, including, "21 Jump Street," "Warm Bodies," and "Now You See Me." His next role will be as Greg Sestero in "The Disaster Artist."
Clark Duke (“Party Teenager”)
This unnamed partier answered the door when the cops came to break up Jules' party, then looked on amusedly as Fogell/McLovin pretended to get arrested.
Clark Duke now
Duke went on to score much bigger gigs, including regular roles in "Greek" and "Two and a Half Men." Right now, he plays fledgling standup comic Ron Shack in the Showtime comedy series, "I'm Dying Up Here."
Carla Gallo ("Period Blood Girl")
When this party girl dances with Seth, she leaves her mark on him -- literally. If you've seen the movie, you know what we're talking about.
Carla Gallo now
No more period blood for this lady! Gallo has appeared in "Californication" and the movie "Neighbors" (with fellow "Superbad" alum, Seth Rogen). She also plays Daisy Wick in "Bones."
This guy is in the room when Evan serenades a group of dudes with his, um, unique singing voice. Then later, when a fight breaks out, he throws a mean punch.
Martin Starr now
Starr is probably best known for his role as Bill Haverchuck in "Freaks and Geeks," but that was pre-"Superbad." Today, he has a recurring role on HBO's "Silicon Valley," along with an expanding list of film credits.
Joe Lo Truglio (Francis the driver)
Francis hits Seth with his car in the liquor store parking lot and makes it up to him by bringing him to a party (not Jules' party). Judging by the beat-down Francis gets from the party host, he clearly was not invited.
Joe Lo Truglio now
After his role in "Superbad," Truglio went on to enjoy regular TV roles in "Backwash," "Free Agents," and "Wet Hot American Summer." He currently plays Charles Boyle in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Joe Nunez ("Liquor Store Clerk")
This guy works at the liquor store where Fogell/McLovin attempts to use his fake ID. He clearly isn't amused when clumsy McLovin spills a six-pack of beer.
Joe Nunez now
Nunez has since made appearances in "Seven Pounds," "Bridesmaids," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." He is also a voice actor.
After her stint as the unfortunate liquor store cashier, Phillips played minor roles in hit shows like "The Office" and "Veep," and films, "This Is 40" and "Step Brothers." She currently plays Linda in the comedy web series, "Erica and Elray."
