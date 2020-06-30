Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, is partnering with Nickelodeon for a CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are producing, with Jeff Rowe (“Gravity Falls”) directing. Brendan O’Brien (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “Neighbors: Sorority Rising”) is writing the screenplay. Paramount will globally distribute the film.

The TMNT, named after Italian Renaissance artists, were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 and originated in comic books published by Mirage Studios. Since then, there have been six movies that have made over $1.15 billion at the box office, with the last two films (live-action) having been released in 2014 and 2016.

Also Read: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Developing Adult Animated Comedy 'Bubble' Based on Podcast at Sony

In 2012, Nickelodeon released the CG-animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and then released the 2D-animated series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in 2019.

The new film will mark Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s first CG theatrical production. Ramsey Naito, EVP of Animation Production and Development, is overseeing production for Nickelodeon. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey Pictures.

Also Read: Nickelodeon, Netflix Partner on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and 'The Loud House' Animated Films

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of ‘TMNT’ is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

It was previously announced that Nickelodeon and Netflix, as part of a separate deal, are partnering to produce an original animated 2D film based on the current “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series.