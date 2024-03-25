Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn to Star in Apple Comedy Series ‘The Studio’

The project from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and produced by Lionsgate TV will follow a struggling Hollywood movie studio

Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn
Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn (Credit: Getty Images)

Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn will star in Apple TV+’s new industry comedy, “The Studio,” the streamer announced Monday.

O’Hara, Barinholtz and Hahn are set to star alongside Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”) and Seth Rogen in the new series, which will follow a “legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together,” per the official logline. The series, which hails from Rogen and Evan Goldberg, has officially kickstarted production.

Guest stars for the series, which hails from Lionsgate Television, will include Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad,” “Your Honor”), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Abbott Elementary”) and Dewayne Perkins (“The Upshaws”).

Rogen also serves as writer, director and executive producer alongside Goldberg. Rogen and Goldberg created the show with Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory (“The White House Plumbers,” “Veep”) and Frida Perez. “The Studio” is also executive produced by Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen.

O’Hara, who is most recently beloved for her starring role as Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek,” will also star in the second season of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which started its production in February. Hahn recently received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Clare Pierce in Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Rogen also stars in and executive produces “Platonic” for Apple TV+ opposite Rose Byrne, which was renewed for a second season in December after first launching in May 2023.

The streamer also recently ordered an Owen Wilson-led comedy series, which follows ex-pro golfer Pryce Cahill, whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago, as well as sci-fi “Neuromancer,” which is set to be produced by Drake and Adel “Future” Nur’s DreamCrew Entertainment.

