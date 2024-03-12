Owen Wilson-Led Golf Comedy Series Ordered at Apple TV+

Owen Wilson will executive produce and star in a new 10-episode comedy for Apple TV+.

The series, which is created, written and executive produced by Jason Keller (“Ford v Ferrari”) and produced by Apple Studios, follows Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom.

In addition to Wilson and Keller, the untitled project is executive produced by Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady (upcoming “Ripley” and “The Fall Guy”) and Piece of Work’s Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy and Chris Moynihan.

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (“Fleishman is in Trouble,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Battle of the Sexes”) serve as directors.

Wilson recently starred in the second season of the Marvel Disney+ series “Loki” as Mobius, a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent, opposite Tom Hiddleston, as well as Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” remake, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish.

He also starred in “Paint” as Carl Nargle, a beloved veteran painter who teaches the craft on a local public television show, and was an executive producer on the IFC independent comedy.

His other recent credits include 2022’s “Secret Headquarters” produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Paramount+; Universal’s romantic comedy “Marry Me,” opposite Jennifer Lopez; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” opposite Salma Hayek; and Mike Cahill’s sci-fi romance “Bliss” for Prime Video.

Wilson’s string of box office successes include “Little Fockers,” opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro; “Marley & Me,” with Jennifer Aniston, based on the popular memoir by John Grogan; the “Night at the Museum” franchise opposite Robin Williams and Ben Stiller; “Wedding Crashers,” opposite Vince Vaughn; the romantic comedy “You, Me And Dupree”; and the voice of Lightning McQueen in Disney’s “Cars,” “Cars 2” and “Cars 3.”

He will next star opposite Woody Harrelson in crime thriller “Lips Like Sugar,” set during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Grammy winner Brantley Gutierrez will direct that film, which is loosely based on a true story of a missing girl and the two detectives whose lives become intertwined in the search to find her.

In addition to “Ford v Ferrari,” Keller’s other screenwriting credits include “Machine Gun Preacher,” starring Gerard Butler (“300,” “Law Abiding Citizen”) and directed by Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace”); “Mirror Mirror,” the reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale “Snow White” starring Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, and Armie Hammer; and the action thriller “Escape Plan,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

Their new comedy series joins Apple’s originals lineup, which includes the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso,” Emmy-nominated “Shrinking,” returning series “Platonic” and “Loot,” and the highly anticipated, star-studded “Palm Royale.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 469 wins and 2,089 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”