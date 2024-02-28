Apple TV+ is expanding its prestigious sci-fi slate with “Neuromancer,” a 10-episode series based on the award-winning William Gibson novel of the same name.

The series will be created for television by Graham Roland, who is best known for creating “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Dark Winds,” and J.D. Dillard, who is known for directing “Devotion,” “The Outsider” and “Sleight.” Roland will serve as showrunner and Dillard will direct the pilot.

The drama will be a co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content and will be produced by Drake and Adel “Future” Nur’s DreamCrew Entertainment.

“Neuromancer” was published in 1984 as Gibson’s debut novel and is considered to be one of the earliest and best-known works in the cyberpunk genre. It’s the only novel to win all three awards tentpoles in the genre: The Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo Award.

The series, like the novel, will follow a damaged super-hacker by the name of Case who finds himself shoved into the world of digital espionage and high stakes crime. Together with his partner — assassin and “razorgirl” Molly — they will attempt to pull off a heist on a mysterious corporate dynasty.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” creators and executive producers Roland and Dillard said in a press release. “Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. ‘Neuromancer’ has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

The series will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. On the DreamCrew Entertainment side, Drake, Future and Jason Shrier will EP. Anonymous Content, Zack Hayden and Gibson will also serve as executive producers.

“Neuromancer” will continue Apple TV+’s investment in sci-fi. The streamer is currently home to “Foundation,” which is based on the work of Isaac Asimov. Currently in its third season, that project also hails from Skydance Television. Other big budget sci-fi series such as “Silo,” “For All Mankind,” “Constellation,” “Invasion,” “Severance,” “See” and “Shining Girls” have also premiered on the streamer.