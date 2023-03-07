The initial social media reactions for “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” are in — and the film is being praised as a “super-powered sequel.”

CinemaBlend Assistant Managing Editor Eric Eisenberg calls the film “a super fun and worthy sequel.”

“Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy,” Eisenberg wrote on Twitter. “Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard also praised the “super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics” on Twitter.

The sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam!” is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Asher Angel returns as Billy, with Zachary Levi once again playing the kid-at-heart superhero alter ego Shazam, bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. Shazam is a formidable champion, but Billy Batson is still just a kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use these powers.

The film also stars Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as the villainous Kalypso, and “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, who the wrap exclusively reported will appear in an as-yet-undisclosed role that will be key to the story.

David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. “Shazam” is based on the DC character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

“Shazam!” was the No. 1 film worldwide on its opening weekend in 2019, going on earn over $366 million worldwide on a relatively modest budget for a superhero film. The film, which also starred Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong and Djimon Hounsou, earned an “A” CinemaScore with audiences and a stellar 90% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

Read more reactions below:

Shazam continues to lean into his silliness and immaturity in this sequel which tells us this franchise will remain to keep these films funny, light and slapstick-ish. The sequel comes with more action, compelling villains and a complicated antihero. #ShazamFuryOfTheGods #Shazam2 pic.twitter.com/Po5J64rd91 — Jamie Broadnax 🔜 Disney World (@JamieBroadnax) March 7, 2023

Within #ShazamFuryOfTheGods is a fun buddy comedy starring Djimon Hounsou & Jack Dylan Grazer. Unfortunately, you have to watch Shazam 2 to see it. Few bright spots bogged down by final act muddy CGI battle. Levi plays Billy as if he's in on the joke — an uncanny valley of humour — gabriella geisinger ◟̽◞̽ (@gmgeisinger) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is EXHILARATING! David F. Sandberg whips up a captivating and truly funny story that can be celebrated with the whole family. Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Dijmon Hounsou are standouts for me. Fury of The Gods is SUPERPOWERED FUN! #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/s9zaHZZsF3 — Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is a MAGICAL and HILARIOUS family adventure. @PonySmasher SUPERCHARGES everything that made the first film special with the heart of the story always the SHAZAMILY. @RachelZegler and Jack Dylan Grazer steal every scene. #ShazamMovie@WBPictures @WarnerBrosCA pic.twitter.com/k3TCzu0BzS — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) March 7, 2023

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is a super fun and worthy sequel. Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy. Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/J5gXH3lzzx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods // #ShazamMovie is a super-powered sequel that packs a punch. A super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics. Ramps up the action & irreverence to a delightful degree. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler are MVPs. ❤️ the dragon! pic.twitter.com/C4eP4ukAk1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2023

Plus #ShazamFuryOfTheGods// #ShazamMovie contains my favorite line reading of the year by Helen Mirren. You’ll know it when you hear it. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is the most FUN I’ve had at the movies! Filled with comedic charm & heart, there’s a lot to love about this family. @LucyLiu, Helen Mirren & @rachelzegler are a force to be reckoned with & a joy to watch. @PonySmasher HITS it outta the park! pic.twitter.com/KSqe8y89nk — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) March 7, 2023

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will be released on March 17.