7 Thrilling Shows to Watch Next If You Miss ‘The Diplomat’

“The Diplomat” fans are surely eager for Season 3 of the Netflix series after the cliffhanger ending of the shortened Season 2, but while we wait, there are a number of other great, thrilling shows to watch that scratch that “Diplomat” itch. From series that the writers, producers and directors of “The Diplomat” made before to other shows that left our jaws on the floor with their shocking twists, this list has something for everybody.

Keep on reading for the lowdown on seven shows you should watch that will fill that “Diplomat”-shaped hole in your life.

Bradley Whitford, “The West Wing” “The West Wing” The writing, producing and directing staff of “The Diplomat” is full of veterans from “The West Wing,” so the Emmy-dominating political drama series is a must-watch for fans of the Netflix show. While a bit dated in its romanticization of American politics given, well, the last decade, it remains sharp, funny and deeply compelling. The show follows a fictional president, played by Martin Sheen, and the staff that surrounds him as they work to run the country. It was the brainchild of Aaron Sorkin whose wit and rat-a-tat dialogue drove the engine for four seasons. After his departure, John Wells took over and it became a more traditional – yet still engaging – show. If you love how deep “The Diplomat” gets with its insight into the inner-workings of politics while keeping a character-heavy focus, “The West Wing” is the ticket. – AC “The West Wing” is streaming on Max.

Showtime “Homeland” Before Debora Cahn served as showrunner on “The Diplomat,” she worked on “Homeland,” the king of “HOLY CRAP” political thriller series. Claire Danes stars as a CIA operative who comes into contact with a U.S. Marine who has just been returned home after years in captivity in Afghanistan. But as she gets closer to the Marine, played by Damian Lewis, she begins to suspect whether he’s been turned into a sleeper terrorist. The show would eventually morph and tell different kinds of stories, but nothing quite matches the exhilaration (and twists!) of that first season. – AC “Homeland” is streaming on Hulu

Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes in “Bodyguard” (CREDIT: Netflix) “Bodyguard” Twists and turns abound in “The Diplomat,” but another Netflix show has just as much political intrigue: “Bodyguard.” This six-episode limited series stars “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden as a Scottish veteran of the Iraq war who is tasked with protecting an MP whose politics he loathes. Conspiracy mounts as he begins to wonder what, exactly, his political subject has been up to behind closed doors, all while assassination attempts and further turmoil loom. – AC “Bodyguard” is streaming on Netflix

Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub in “24” (CREDIT: Fox) “24” Kiefer Sutherland’s counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer wasn’t exactly known for his diplomacy, but he did manage to save a few presidents and maybe the world several times in this landmark action series that plays out in real time. And where would he be without the tech skills of Chloe (Mary Lynn Rajskub) and the rest of the CTU? And every season, the chances that someone in the office was a mole? So very high. – SK “24” is streaming on Hulu

Matthew Macfadyen and David Oyelowo in “MI5” (CREDIT: BBC) “MI5” In this terrific British series, MI5 agents — the original lineup was Matthew Mcfadyen, David Oyelowo and Keeley Hawes — dealt with assassination plots, terrorists, embassy chaos and rampant mistrust among their own staff as they tried to keep England safe from enemies within and without. So many great UK actors guest starred including Andy Serkis, Hugh Laurie, Jenny Agutter and Anthony Stewart Head. – SK “MI5” is streaming on Prime Video and BritBox.

Netflix “The Crown” If your favorite part about “The Diplomat” is watching personal relationships intermix chaotically with politics, just wait until you hear about the British monarchy. Documenting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from 1947 until just before present day, “The Crown” is rich with dramatic political and interpersonal twists and turns as it chronicles the ever complicated relationships at the head of the monarchy, much like those in play between Kate, Hal, Stuart and Eidra. Starring Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton as aging versions of Elizabeth, “The Crown” also features an all-star cast including Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Vanessa Kirby, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Gillian Anderson and John Lithgow. — LS “The Crown” is streaming on Netflix.