“Shrinking” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Jimmy tearfully apologizes to Alice for his past dysfunctional behavior

It’s been a long journey for Jimmy, as these past two seasons the earnest and compassionate therapist has been grieving the death of his wife Tia (Lilan Bowden). While he saw some turnaround in Season 2, continuous encounters with the drunk driver Louis (Brett Goldstein), who was involved in Tia’s crash, and his daughter Alice’s (Lukita Maxwell) desire to communicate with Louis threw Jimmy off balance and he fell briefly back into some of his past dysfunctional habits. After ordering Alice — who’s urged her father to find forgiveness — to stop texting Louis, distance between the two widened again.

Luckily, the father and daughter were able to divulge their stresses and frustrations in separate heart-to-hearts with Paul and Sean, both of whom understand and relate to their respective situations, which helped them both find common ground once Jimmy apologized to Alice for his poor behavior. In the end, Alice forgave him and reassured him that he’s still an amazing father.

“Even at your lowest, you still carried me up to my room … Yeah, maybe you were a bad dad for a second, but hey you were also the best f–king dad and I am so lucky that you are mine,” Alice told an emotional Jimmy. The scene viewers saw was the first one the crew filmed that made the cut.

Here’s what Segel told TheWrap about the scene:

“I did not talk to Lukita at all beforehand, [or] talked to her at all that day. I said I didn’t want to rehearse it. I said, ‘Well, we can do the marks, but I’m not going to say the lines out loud, because my ethos about film acting is that the magic is in catching something. You then have to do repeatability and get all the different angles, and all that stuff, but to me, the real magic is when you see it, when you catch something, ‘Oh, there it is.’”

“I know I have to nail that scene for weeks ahead of time, for like, several weeks. ‘I’m like, I have one scene I have to nail. Everything else can be a B+, even I’m gonna shoot for an A+.’ But I’m like, ‘There is one scene coming up in f—king three weeks that needs to be an A+. So, that’s on your mind. And you’re wrestling with that for weeks, and my relationship to it vacillates between fear and ‘I’m gonna f—king kill it.’”

“The take that you saw is the first take and the magic take and everything else that we did after that was just about like any coverage we needed. I find that happens often when you have something that really needs to be honest, because that is the challenge of that scene. There’s lots of different types of scenes. The challenge of that monologue is how honest is Jimmy going to be or his daughter. We’ve been leading up for it for two years, and it’s like not about doing hugely emotive acting. It can’t be about anything but him just saying the truth to Alice; so that, to me, was the challenge of it. Don’t try to impress anybody. Don’t try to make Alice know how hard you feel it. Just be honest.”