‘Silo’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

What exactly has gone on in the world outside of the silo? Well, we’re going to find out in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series.

The show returned on Friday for its new season, once again starring Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols. Having exited the silo at the end of season 1, she found that the compound she and thousands of others live in isn’t actually the only one out there. Now, she’s determined to find out the truth of it all.

Graham Yost returns as showrunner and executive producer, and season 2 also features returning stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Here’s when you’ll be able to see new episodes of the series this season:

Episode 1: “The Engineer” — Releases November 15

"Order" — Releases November 22

"Solo" — Releases November 29

"The Harmonium" — Releases December 6

"Descent" — Releases December 13

"Barricades" — Releases December 20

"The Dive" — Releases December 27

"The Book of Quinn" — Releases January 3

"The Safeguard" — Releases January 10

Episode 10: Season finale — Releases January 17

You can stream “Silo” on Apple TV+.