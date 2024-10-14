‘Silo’ Season 2 Trailer: Rebecca Ferguson Meets a Threatening Steve Zahn

The first “Silo” Season 2 trailer promises to build on that jaw-dropping Season 1 cliffhanger with even more surprises, including Steve Zahn as a survivor from another silo.

The tag for the trailer finds Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette taking refuge in another silo (yes spoiler alert, there are many more silos than the one we saw in Season 1) after venturing outside. There, she comes across a fellow survivor played by Steve Zahn, but he may not be so friendly.

Elsewhere Tim Robinson’s “head of IT” is trying to quell a simmering rebellion after the entire silo saw Juliette go over the hill instead of dying like everyone else who’s ever left the silo.

“Season 2 is dark. It’s a bonkers exciting season,” Ferguson told TheWrap of the new season. “It is huge, man.”

The actress is under contract for four seasons which would hope to complete the adaptation of Hugh Howey’s book series, but so far “Silo” has only been renewed through Season 2.

Watch the “Silo” Season 2 trailer below. The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Friday, Nov. 15 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday through Jan. 17, 2025.

The new season, which also finds Graham Yost returning as showrunner and executive producer, also features returning stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.