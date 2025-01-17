‘Silo’ Season 3 Adds Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick as Series Regulars

“Silo” is growing its Season 3 cast with the additions of Ashley Zukerman and and Jessica Henwick.

Zukerman (“Succession,” “Fear Street” trilogy) and Henwick (“Huntington,” “The Royal Hotel,” “Glass Onion”) will join the Rebecca Ferguson-led show as series regulars beginning next season, Apple TV+ announced Friday. The news comes the same day as “Silo” debuted its Season 2 finale, which (spoiler alert) includes a scene that teases the new characters.

In Season 3, which was greenlit by the streamer alongside a fourth installment in December, Zukerman will star as Daniel, a young and hungry congressman, while Henwick joins the cast as Helen, a whip-smart reporter, per the official character descriptions.

“Silo” creator Graham Yost told TheWrap that Daniel and Helen are both characters from the second book in Hugh Howey’s trilogy on which “Silo” is based, but they made some changes.

“We’ve monkeyed with the origin story dramatically, renaming him from Donald to Daniel,” Yost told TheWrap. “Whichever way you are in the political spectrum, we just didn’t want anyone named Donald in that role. It’s just too confusing for people and are we making a point? Are we not making a point? We’re just not going to address the point. And we wanted to make more out of their relationship than was really in the book, so we’ve also gender-swapped Thurman.”

Zukerman and Henwick will star alongside Ferguson, who plays an engineer named Juliette, one of the last 10,000 people on Earth who are protected from the toxic outside world in their mile-deep home. When Juliette begins asking questions about a loved one’s murder, tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, per the official logline.

Zukerman is best known for starring as Nate in HBO’s “Succession,” and can be seen in Apple TV+’s “City on Fire,” Peacock’s “The Lost Symbol,” Hulu’s “A Teacher” and Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy. He can also be seen in upcoming Netflix series “Apple Cider Vinegar.”

Recently, Henwick starred in “The Royal Hotel” alongside Julia Garner, as well as

Hunter Schafer-led “Cuckoo.” She can also be seen in “The Gray Man,” “Love and Monsters” and “On the Rocks.”

Based on the novels by Hugh Howey, “Silo” was created by Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and is produced by Apple Studios. Yost executive produces “Silo” alongside Howey, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, who also directs, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, Michael Dinner, Joanna Thapa and AMC.

Zukerman is repped by is repped by Aligned Entertainment, The Gersh Agency, Lisa Mann Creative Management in Australia and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson Esq. Henwick is repped by CAA, imPRint and Jackoway Austen.

The first two seasons of “Silo” are now streaming on Apple TV+.