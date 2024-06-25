The IP-based Halloween haunted house wars have begun.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest theme park company, has unveiled Fright Fest Extreme, “featuring an expansive lineup of terrifying horror franchises ahead of the brand’s highly anticipated annual event” (according to the official press release).

At Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Magic Mountain, just outside Los Angeles, visitors will encounter experiences themed to the “Saw” franchise; Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead;” Warner Bros.’ “The Conjuring” universe (including “Annabelle” and “The Nun”) and Legendary’s “Trick ‘r Treat.”

At Six Flags Great Adventure, there will also be an experience themed to Netflix and Legendary’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” from 2022; and guests visiting Six Flags Mexico will have access to an exclusive maze themed to DCeasted, the bestselling comic book series from DC Comics.

This is arguably the starriest line-up in the history of Six Flags’ annual Halloween offerings, with “Stranger Things” previously being a staple of Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, complete with Scoops Ahoy ice cream outpost and themed merchandise locations. The “Stranger Things” license is a major coup; coupled with all of the amazing IP that Six Flags now has access to makes this a truly staggering and darn-near-unbeatable Halloween season offering.

The Six Flags Entertainment team is working exclusively with RWS Global, “the world’s largest full-service provider of live moments, including attractions and experiences,” on the houses.

Among the Fright Fest Extreme (presented by Snickers) mazes include a “Saw” house celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise, described as an “all-new experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind.” “The Conjuring” Universe house features “a tour of the Warrens’ most hair-raising and gruesome cases,” with “Army of the Dead” emulating the movie’s Las Vegas setting as “survivors must look for an escape while battling the undead.” The “Stranger Thigns” maze is being kept under wraps, but is it too much to ask for a full-size reproduction of Starcourt Mall?

At both Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Great Adventure, Fright Fest Extreme will operate from September 7 and November 3. (In New Jersey, they are open an extra day, on Wednesday, where California is Thursday through Sunday.) Six Flags Magic Mountain is coming for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights’ crown, stating “the expansion and investment of added horror franchises will establish Six Flags Magic Mountain as the leader in California with a record combined total of 20 haunted houses and scare zones.”

“For over 30 years, Fright Fest has been haunting the thrills-and-chills season like no other, and this year we are turning things upside down with a huge array of amazing horror franchises,” said Edithann Ramey, “Chief Fright Officer” of Six Flags, in an official statement. “We take pride in offering the best experiences and are committed to innovating our parks each and every year to provide the most frightful memories for our guests. Our themed-haunted experiences, scare zones and harrowing creatures lurking around every corner are sure to deliver extreme frights and unexpected surprises.”

Do you have the guts to visit Fright Fest Extreme?