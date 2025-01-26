Trump Crashes Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ Reprise in ‘SNL’ Cold Open: ‘I’m in My King Era’ | Video

“Saturday Night Live” started with a few historical surprises in its Jan. 25 episode, including a “Hamilton” reprise and “King” Donald Trump.

The cold open began with a trip back in time to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which segued into a cameo appearance from Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. The “Hamilton” creator’s triumphant reprisal of his Broadway role was quickly interrupted, however, by “SNL” cast member James Austin Johnson’s return as President Trump.

“In America, we will have leaders, but know one thing: In America, we will never have a king!” Miranda sang, only for Johnson’s Trump to slide into frame and proclaim, “Never say never! Kidding, of course, though in many ways I’m not. I’m in my king era, but just like the founding fathers, I am creating a new country as well. And just like them, we’re doing it very whitely!”

Johnson’s Trump proceeded to brag about all of his many accomplishments in his first week back as president – all while Miranda had to remain frozen in place behind him. “He’s in sniffing distance of an EGOT, and he’s gotta stand there until I’m done,” Johnson’s commander-in-chief noted with a smirk.

You can watch the full cold open below.

Johnson humorously recapped Trump’s indoor Inauguration ceremony on Monday, noting, “The inauguration was a tremendous success. It was inside, due to cold and fear, but we had a lot of surprise guests, like Melania [Trump]! That was nice.” Referencing the ceremony’s tech CEO guests, like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Johnson’s Trump also explained, “You know I had to put my nerd herd in the front row. Br-oligarchs before h-oligarchs!”

Musk has, notably, been the subject of almost as many headlines this week as Trump, and this wasn’t lost on the president in tonight’s “SNL” cold open. “We love Elon, but to quote some of his own children, ‘I do not want him in my life,’” Johnson joked. “They say he did the Nazi salute. Not true, OK? He simply was creating a new greeting: a cross between ‘hi’ and ‘hello.’ We’re calling it a ‘heil.’ “

After mentioning how much he’s done this week with his “beautiful executive orders,” he continued, “There’s still so much to be done. I know I said I would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. I didn’t say which 24 hours!” Nearing the end of his fourth-wall-breaking speech, Johnson’s Trump further insisted, “It’s been a great week. I hit basically all of my campaign promises, except for the one people cared about: price of eggs. Who would have thought it’d be easier to get a ceasefire in Gaza than bring down the price of eggs? Might have to take the L on that one.”