‘SNL’ Sets Dave Chappelle, Timothée Chalamet to Host in January – With Chalamet as Musical Guest

“SNL” is bringing back Dave Chappelle and Timothée Chalamet as hosts for its upcoming January episodes — with Chalamet also performing as a musical guest.

Chappelle will host the NBC show for the fourth time on Jan. 18, with GloRilla, who has received two Grammy nominations this year, making her “SNL” debut as a musical guest.

Chalamet will serve double duty as a host and a musical guest the next week on Jan. 25. His appearance will mark the third time the “A Complete Unknown” star has hosted “SNL,” and will mark his first time as a musical guest, with Chalamet likely performing a Bob Dylan song from the biopic.

Chappelle and Chalamet’s hosting gigs come in the lead-up to the “SNL’s” celebratory weekend to mark its 50th anniversary, which will culminate in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Chalamet isn’t the only host to serve double duty this season, with Charli XCX serving as both a host and musical guest during the Nov. 16 episode. Chris Rock, Martin Short and Paul Mescal hosted “SNL’s” December episodes, with Season 50 hosts also including Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney and Bill Burr.

In addition to Chalamet, GloRilla and Charli XCX, the roster of musical guests for the season includes Gracie Abrams, Hozier, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan.

“SNL” is produced in association with Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels serving as creator and executive producer.

New episodes of “SNL” air 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock. All seasons of “SNL” are now streaming on Peacock.