‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

The most twisted show on television is back with a whole new slate of characters and a new list of games. Yep, “Squid Game” Season 2 is finally here, and it’s time to meet its players.

The first season of the Netflix original created by Hwang Dong-hyuk ended with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) winning the Squid Game, taking home 45.6 billion won and proving that some people are intrinsically good to the game’s creator. Though the money fixed Gi-hun’s financial woes, it forever changed him. This time around, his goal isn’t to get out of debt. It’s to take down the Squid Game no matter what it takes, even if that means going back into this horrific competition to do so.

Wondering who’s who in this wild drama? Consider this your guide to the major players as well as the shows and movies where you may know these South Korean actors.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit:. No Ju-han/Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Player 456

Gi-hun ended Season 1 by winning the Squid Game as well as 456 billion won. Now he’s diving back in the game in the hopes of ending them for good. Gi-hun is far from the wide-eyed and optimistic man viewers met last time. This time around he’s traumatized, hardened and dedicated to bringing down the masterminds behind this competition, no matter what it costs him.

Though he’s best known for starring in “Squid Game,” Lee also starred in 2022’s “Hunt” as well as 2013’s “New World” and “The Face Reader.” He also played Sol in the Star Wars TV series “The Acolyte.”

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

A police detective, Jun-ho spent most of last season scheming to infiltrate the Squid Game. But when he was finally successful, he learned the awful truth: the brother he was trying to avenge was actually the game’s Front Man. This time around, Jun-ho teams up with Gi-hun in the hopes of bringing down the game once and for all.

Hwang has also starred in “Bad Is Crazy” as well as “Romance Is a Bonus Book.”

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man

Player 001

If there’s one thing to know about “Squid Game” it’s to never trust Player 001. Last season, the number belonged to Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), the elderly man who secretly created the game. This time around it’s Jun-ho’s brother In-ho, aka the Front Man. Unbeknownst to Gi-hun, the leader of the game enters the competition to keep an eye on its biggest threat.

Previously, Lee has starred in “The Good the Bad and the Weird,” “I Saw the Devil” and “A Bittersweet Life.”

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae

Player 390

When Gi-hun re-entered the game, he had no idea he would be doing so alongside his best friend. Jung-bae briefly appeared in the first season of “Squid Game” as one of Gi-hun’s friends who refuses to lend him any more money. But some time between that competition and the start of Season 2, Jung-bae fell into his own financial woes due to his pub. Throughout the season, he remains Gi-hun’s one connection to the real world.

Lee has appeared in “Gangnam B-Side” as well as “The Devil Judge” and “The Beast.”

Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho

Player 388

Dae-ho is a former member of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and he’s not afraid to remind anyone who will listen of that fact. He develops a friendship with Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan).

Kang has starred in the series “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” as well as “When the Camellia Blooms.”

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee

Player 222

A quiet young woman, Jun-hee largely keeps to herself. But when it’s discovered that she’s pregnant, Gi-hun and his group adopt her as one of their own.

Jo Yu-ri is a former member of the South Korean–Japanese girl group Iz*One. After the group disbanded in 2021, Jo released her debut album “Glassy,” which marked the beginning of her solo career. She also made her acting debut in the 2022 web series “Mimicus.”

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju

Player 120

Much like Jung-bae and Dae-ho, Hyun-ju has a military background, though that’s not the first thing her fellow contestants notice about her. Hyun-ju fell into debt while trying to pay for gender affirming surgeries. Like Gi-hun before her, she’s a kind-hearted person who tries her best to help as many people as possible while also looking out for herself.

A cis male actor, Park was cast in the role partially because there are so few trans and LGBTQ+ actors in South Korea. He previously starred in “Into the Ring,” “Hail to Hell” and “The Glory.”

Kim Si-eun as Yong-mi in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Kim Si-eun as Yong-mi

Player 095

An anxious young woman, Yong-mi regrets joining the game almost as soon as they start. She becomes fast friends with Hyun-ju.

Kim has appeared in “Love Alarm” as well as “Insider” before this role.

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik

Player 007

A selfish and deeply immature man, Yong-sik became indebted due to his gambling addiction. He joined the Squid Game in the hopes he could win enough money to pay back what he owes, but he didn’t realize his mother had the same idea. He has a complicated relationship with his mom and seems both exasperated by and afraid of her.

Yang has starred in “Address Unknown” as well as “Wild Card.”

Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja

Player 149

Remember Yong-sik’s mom? That woman in Geum-ja. An opinionated, no-nonsense woman, Geum-ja joined the game to help pull her son out of debt. She never misses the opportunity to tell him off for his terrible decision making skills. Despite her hard exterior, she becomes a mother figure to many players this season, including Jun-hee.

Kang has starred in “Supilreobeu” and “Secret Love” prior to her role on “Squid Game.”

Chae Kook-hee as Seon-nyeo in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Chae Kook-hee as Seon-nyeo

Player 044

Seon-nyeo is the rare player who enters the game with a limitless amount of confidence. A once powerful shaman past her prime, she’s fond of grabbing people and giving them intense yet cryptic messages about their futures. An arrogant person with a knack for rubbing people the wrong way, she’s a bit reminiscent of Han Mi-nyeo (Kim Joo-ryoung) in Season 1.

Chae has appeared in “The World of the Married” and “The Thieves.”

Lee Jin-uk as Park Gyung-seok in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Lee Jin-wook as Gyeong-seok

Player 246

Not much is known about Gyeong-seok other than the fact that he’s an artist and that he has a daughter suffering from cancer. But as the series unfolds, he becomes part of a complicated relationship with one of the game’s guards.

Previously, Lee starred in the show “The Three Musketeers” as well as “Nine: Nine Time Travels” and “Sweet Home.”

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Park Gyu-young as No-eul

Guard 011

Welcome to a whole other side of Squid Game: the guards. A skilled sharpshooter and former soldier, No-eul is a North Korean defector. She started working for the game in the hopes she could earn enough to find her son who stayed in the North. Though she tries to keep her head down and take out the players she’s assigned to, a moment of compassion changes everything.

Previously, Park starred in “The Devil Judge” as well as “A Good Day to Be a Dog” and “Sweet Home.”

Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi

Player 333

Before he became part of the game, Myung-gi was a YouTuber who went by the name of the “Amazing Myung-gi.” His terrible crypto investments hurt his checking account, but his worse advice is going to make his life a living hell.

Before the Netflix original, Im starred in “Merciless,” “Unlocked” and “Emergency Declaration.”

Choi Seung-hyun as Thanos in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Choi Seung-hyun as “Thanos”

Player 230

Identifiable by his purple hair, massive cross necklace and many tattoos, Thanos is a well-known rapper. But after following Myung-gi’s terrible crypto advice and losing a ton of money, he decided to try his luck in the game. No one has ever played Squid Game quite as manically or enthusiastically as Thanos. It’s not uncommon to see this narcissistic villain cheer or dance while the rest of the players somberly await the next level of hell they have to endure.

Playing a rapper wasn’t a stretch for Choi, who is best known by his stage name T.O.P. He was formerly part of the Korean boy band BigBang, which has been hailed as one of the most influential K-pop acts of all time, before he pursued his solo career. Choi’s acting work in projects like “71: Into the Fire” and “Commitment” have also earned him critical praise and awards.

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu

Player 124

Every good villain needs a henchman, and that’s exactly what Nam-gyu is to Thanos. The two first met at a club in the real world. Conniving and cruel, he’s desperate to get ahead of the games no matter what. He’s also another player who’s in debt because of his poor crypto investments.

Before “Squid Game,” Roh starred in “Ditto” and “Ms. Apocalypse.”

Lee David as Min-su in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Lee Da-wit as Min-su

Player 125

A cowardly and nervous man, he becomes part of Thanos’ crew.

Lee starred in “War of the Arrows” and “Romance Joe” before he joined this Netflix original.

Won Ji-an as Se-mi in “Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)

Won Ji-an as Se-mi

Player 380

Identifiable by her chic haircut and choker, Se-mi becomes an ally to Thanos and his crew. But unlike the rest of his squad, her alliance is more conditional. Se-mi is kinder and smarter than the people she surrounds herself with. She becomes friends with Min-su.

Won starred in “If You Wish Upon Me” before she was cast on the Netflix original.

“Squid Game” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.