“Squid Game” fans ended 2024 with good and bad news. The good news is after three years, Netflix finally released a second season of its South Korean thriller. The bad news is that there is still one more season to go, and that upcoming season comes with a wait.

If you’re curious about when you can expect “Squid Game” Season 3, we have your back. Here’s everything you need to know about the final season’s premiere date, episode count and more. This article will be updated as more information is released.

When Will ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Premiere?

Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for the third season of its dystopian thriller, but we do know the season will premiere sometime in 2025. Based on the fact Season 1 debuted in September of 2021 and Season 2 premiered in December of 2024, it’s safe to assume this upcoming installment will be released in either the fall or the winter of 2025.

Will ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Be the Last?

Yes, the series is expected to end after that.

But this franchise as a whole will be continuing. The reality series “Squid Game: The Challenge” has been renewed for Season 2. Also, there have been rumors that David Fincher may be interested in making an English-language adaptation of the scripted series.

How Many Episodes Are in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3?

That’s another unknown. Previously, Season 1 was composed of nine episodes, and Season 2 was composed of seven. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk originally wrote Season 2 to be the final installment of his series, but because his episodes kept getting longer, Hwang and Netflix decided to divide the season into two parts. Keeping that in mind, it’s unlikely “Squid Game” Season 3 will be more than those previous episode counts.