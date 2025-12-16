Stacey Snider Joins FilmNation Entertainment as Chief Creative Officer

Stacey Snider has joined FilmNation Entertainment as Chief Creative Officer, the company announced on Tuesday.

In her new role, Snider will oversee the company’s film and television slates including upcoming titles such as Tom Hooper’s “Photograph 51” and Greg Kwedar’s “Possum Song.” Snider will report to CEO Glen Basner and will join the company’s C-suite and strategic leadership group, commencing her role on Jan. 5, 2026.

Snider has served atop studios including 20th Century Fox, DreamWorks and Universal Pictures, and most recently was a partner at Sister Pictures. She has championed, developed, produced and marketed a wide slate of commercial studio fare including “Gladiator,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “Logan,” “The Martian,” “The Bourne” series, the “Meet the Parents” series as well as Academy Award-winning prestige titles such as “Lincoln,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “The Post,” “Brokeback Mountain” and “Hidden Figures.”

“Stacey brings next level creativity, leadership and experience to our team further fueling our ambitious plans despite market climate,” Basner said in a statement. “Her unparalleled track record speaks for itself. Hell yeah! We are going to have some fun!”

Snider added: “Glen has been a steadfast champion of independent filmmaking, building FilmNation into a home for bold storytellers. His commitment to creative risk-taking and thoughtfully financed, globally minded cinema has helped sustain and expand the space for independent voices on the world stage. I’m excited for the opportunity to join the extraordinary FilmNation team and to direct my energies and experience towards a mission that speaks to me so personally.”

Recent FilmNation productions include Sean Baker’s “Anora,” starring Mikey Madison, which won five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actress and Edward Berger’s Academy Award-Winning “Conclave,” starring Ralph Fiennes, and Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite,” starring Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton and Wilde which will have its world premiere at Sundance in January.