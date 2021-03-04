‘Star Trek': Paramount Beams Kalinda Vazquez Aboard to Write New Film

Paramount has set “Star Trek: Discovery” writer and consulting producer Kalinda Vazquez to write a new untitled “Star Trek” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

JJ Abrams will produce the project via his Bad Robot banner.

Although details about the project are being kept under wraps, the project is a blind deal for an original movie that Vasquez pitched that expands her role in the “Star Trek” universe. Of note, Vasquez got her birth name from the original 60s “Star Trek” television show after a character named Kelinda from the 1968 second season episode “By Any Other Name.”

The untitled Vasquez project comes after Paramount put the brakes on Noah Hawley’s “Star Trek” movie last August, and another project that was being hatched by Quentin Tarantino.

Vasquez first broke out by teaming with “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin on an HBO series adaptation of “Roadmarks,” the Roger Zelazny sci-fi novel. Vasquez most recently did an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s graphic novel “Barrier” for Legendary Television. Her other television credits include Marvel’s “Runaways,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Nikita,” “Human Target” and Prison Break.

