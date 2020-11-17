Starz Developing Eleanor of Aquitaine Series as Part of Anthology About ‘Lesser Known’ Women in History

Starz is developing an anthology series about “lesser known” but “extraordinary women of history” from Lionsgate TV and Colin Callender’s Playground, with the first being a show about Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Based on historian Alison Weir’s biography “Eleanor of Aquitaine: A Life” and its companion novel “Captive Queen,” the series will be written by Susie Conklin (“A Discovery of Witches,” “Cranford”) who will also executive produce.

“This slate of series will focus on lesser known but undeniably exceptional female historical figures while continuing the exploration of fierce characters in history,” said Christina Davis, President of Programming for Starz. “Alison Weir’s novels are the perfect jumping off point for this collection of series from Playground, who are known for their sophisticated storytelling.”

