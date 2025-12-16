Stephen Colbert Auctions $57,050 and Counting of ‘Late Show’ Goods Ahead of May Finale

Stephen Colbert has auctioned off $57,050 – and counting – worth of memorabilia from “The Late Show” ahead of the May finale.

Colbert and Paul Rudd spoofed a home shopping network as they began showing off a number of items up for auction on eBay ahead of “The Late Show” series finale in 2026. Among the items are tickets to the last show, the desk Colbert used during COVID, and a number of ties worn on-air.

“Next we have a big ticket item, we have two tickets to the final taping of “The Late Show,” Colbert said in a skit with Paul Rudd. “Paul, how much would you pay for this beautiful opportunity?”

“Oh, nothing,” Rudd responded. “Tickets to the show are free.”

“That’s right,” Colbert added. “They are literally priceless. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be here for the final show. Who will be the guests? What will the jokes be? Which detail about working with this amazing staff and crew will make me start openly weeping on national television? It’s going to be fun.”

“It’s perfect if you love ‘The Late Show,’” Rudd finished. “Or if you hate it, and you just want to watch Stephen cry and lose his job.”

Not only is Colbert auctioning off bits of “The Late Show” history from his time there, but all proceeds are going to World Central Kitchen. Bidding will continue for another nine days.

“We’re deeply honored to be the beneficiary of this auction,” Linda Roth, World Central Kitchen Chief Communications Officer, said. “Stephen Colbert has long been a close and generous partner of World Central Kitchen, and his continued support helps us bring fresh meals to communities when they need them most. We’re grateful that the legacy of The Late Show will help fuel our mission to feed people in times of crisis.”

The most-watched late night show will come to an end in May 2026. Back when the news dropped in July, CBS described the move as “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night” by the network’s executive leadership.

Paramount Global Co-CEO George Cheeks, CBS president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement at the time that the decision to cancel the long-running series “is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”