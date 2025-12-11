Stephen Colbert Questions How Marco Rubio Has Time to Go After Calibri Font: ‘Don’t You Already Have Enough to Do?’ | Video

Secretary of State Marco Rubio mandated this week that the Calibri font no longer be used on any diplomatic correspondence, and really, Stephen Colbert just wants to know how Rubio has the time to go after fonts.

During his monologue on Wednesday night, the CBS host joked that Rubio actually made the announcement of Calibri’s ouster in a memo that used the Wingdings font, before actually calling out the odd priority of the move.

“Not the point, but Marco Rubio, how do you have time to do this?” Colbert bellowed. “Don’t you already have enough to do? You’re currently the Secretary of State, you’re the acting National Security Advisor and acting Archivist of the United States. Not to mention, your head is our nation’s strategic ear reserve!”

Colbert then explained that the decision was really just Rubio and the Trump administration targeting yet another DEI measure, because Calibri has been proven to be a more accessible font for those who need it.

Rubio called the font “a wasteful diversity move” but, as the audience started to boo Rubio’s words, Colbert waved them off.

“No, no, folks, he’s right. I am sick of these snowflake typefaces,” Colbert joked. “From now on, we need to use non-woke fonts like Impact. Look at that strong Alpha font! Its daddy will be back any day now!”

