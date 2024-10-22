Stephen Colbert Dismisses Trump’s McDonald’s ‘Job’: Just Blue Collar Drag, but With More Makeup’ | Video 

Stephen Colbert had some fun talking at length about Donald Trump’s weird weekend on Monday’s “The Late Show.” Yes, he talks a lot about Trump’s fixation on the size of late golfing legend Arnold Palmer’s penis. But he also roasted Trump’s campaign stunt where he pretended to work at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

The appearance gave Colbert the chance to do some very excellent fast food restaurant puns. But it also provided an opportunity to dismiss the whole stunt as “just blue collar drag, but with more makeup.”

It opened with a discussion of Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris. Colbert hinted that he voted for her, and he talked at length about Harris’ very good clapback against hecklers at one of her rallies last week.

But then Colbert got into the whole Arnold Palmer penis thing. We assume you’re familiar, but in case you need a catch-up, read here.

After that, Colbert spoke about the McDonald’s thing. Which again, you can read more about that here. Long story short: While being filmed for campaign clips, Trump pretended to work at the McDonald’s, all the ‘customers’ were hand-picked supporters, and no one was allowed to actually order anything, they just took whatever Trump handed to them through the drive through.

Colbert zeroed in on one weird moment in particular, when Trump said to one family driving through, “What a good looking family? How did you produce those good looking kids?”

“How did you produce those kids? Is that an appropriate question?” Colbert asked. “If you’re going to ask how kids are made, you don’t go to McDonald’s.”

At this, Colbert paused briefly, then added, “you go to In-N-Out?”

After taking a few seconds to soak in the applause from his audience, Colbert added, “Or if it’s IVF, Jack in the Box.”

Then he wrapped up the monologue, saying, “no surprise, the man who has never had an actual job in his life did not actually work at McDonald’s. It was a half hour photo op, at a closed McDonald’s, and the people he served were pre-selected supporters. He’s he’s not the common man. This is all just blue collar drag, but with more makeup.”

“And it gets even Faker, because no one ordered food. Instead the attendees received whatever Trump gave them,” Colbert also said.

Watch the whole monologue below.