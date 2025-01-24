‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Full Cast Revealed

Rehearsals are underway for the highly anticipated West End transfer “Stranger Things: The First Shadow.”

The play takes place in the same world as the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” but it is based on an original story by “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers as well as Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry. Trefry wrote the play with Justin Martin and Stephen Daldry, serving as co-directors.

As previously announced, Louis McCartney will reprise his award-winning performance as Henry Creel to make his Broadway debut when the production makes it way to New York this spring.

The rest of the cast of 34 were announced Friday, including Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown , Malcolm Callender, Ta’Rea Campbell as Patty’s Mom, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby – replacing Nicholas Eldridge, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone as Sue Anderson, Tom D’Agustino, Victor de Paula Rocha , Ian Dolley as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Nya Garner, Logan Gould as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant as Claudia Yount, Rebecca Hurd, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper, Timothy Lawrence, Jamie Martin Mann as Ted Wheeler, Patrick Scott McDermott, Stephen Wattrus, Maya West and Eric Wiegand as Alan Munson and Graham Winton.

The newcomer cast has 16 Broadway debuts.

Earlier this month the production announced principal actors joining the cast, including Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight as Victor Creel, Alex Breaux as Dr. Brenner, Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby, Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye as Joyce Maldonado, and Burke Swanson as James Hopper Jr.

Breaux will also be a series regular in the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

McCartney’s performance of “The First Shadow” on The West End earned him the Stage 2024 Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play as well as the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Additionally, the play has won Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Set Design.

Louis McCartney plays Henry Creel in “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” (Credit: Matthew Murphy)

The show’s description is as follows:

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will open at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Performances will begin on March 28, 2025, and the show will officially open on April 22, 2025. Tickets are now on sale.