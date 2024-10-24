‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Star Louis McCartney Will Reprise Role on Broadway

One of the main stars of the West End version of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is returning for the play’s Broadway debut. Louis McCartney will reprise his award-winning performance as Henry Creel when the production hits New York in 2025.

“Louis is an astonishing actor, and we are unbelievably proud of the incredible life he has breathed into the role of Henry Creel onstage in the West End. From the moment we first met him, we knew he was special, and we are thrilled that Broadway audiences will have the opportunity to witness his extraordinary performance,” director Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin said in a statement to press.

McCartney’s performance of “The First Shadow” on The West End earned him the Stage 2024 Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play as well as the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Additionally, the play has won Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Set Design.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

In the series, Henry Creel serves as the main antagonist for Eleven and her friends. Also known as 001/Peter Ballard, he appeared in the fourth season as the being Vecna. Since “The First Shadow” serves as a prequel to “Stranger Things,” McCartney’s role is a vitally important one. This performance will mark the actor’s Broadway debut.

“Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries,” a description for the play reads. “Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will open at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Performances will begin on March 28, 2025, and the show will officially open on April 22, 2025. Tickets are now on sale.

“The First Shadow” is based on an original story by “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers as well as Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry. Trefry wrote the play with Daldry and Martin serving as co-directors.

The play’s upcoming Broadway debut will feature set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti as well as original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde. Additionally, Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher will oversee illusions design and visual effects, 59 will oversee video design and visual effects, Coral Messam will be responsible for choreography, Lynne Page will be responsible for movement direction and Campbell Young Associates will oversee hair and make-up design. Gary Beestone serves as the technical director for Gary Beestone Associates. Casting is by Jim Carnahan with U.K. casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.