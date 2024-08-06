‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ to Open on Broadway in 2025

The Upside Down is headed to the Great White Way, with the Olivier Award-winning play “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” set to open on Broadway in 2025.

The show, which is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, will begin preview performances on March 28 before opening on April 22 at the Marquis Theatre.

“Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town,” the show’s description reads. “When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy…and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Sign-ups for pre-sale tickets are available at the show’s official website and will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET on Sept. 13. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET on Sept.17.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is written by Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin. Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates serves as technical director.

The play features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates and casting by Jim Carnahan.

Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions serve as producers with the Duffer Brothers acting as creative producers and 21 Laps Entertainment as an associate producer.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” opened its world premiere production at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End, where it is currently breaking box office records and is now on sale through Feb. 16.

The West End production recently won several awards including two Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date. Check out the show’s official trailer in the video below: