Keke Palmer and SZA Buddy Comedy ‘One of Them Days’ Gets a Name and First Trailer

Keke Palmer and SZA’s untitled comedy for Sony now has a title and a trailer. It’s called “One of Them Days,” and you can watch the trailer below.

In “One of Them Days,” Palmer and SZA play BFFs and roommates who are forced to scramble to come up with rent money. Over the course of one chaotic day in Los Angeles, they will try everything they can think of to close the gap. But will it be enough?

The trailer is extremely funny and charming, at points feeling like it’s channeling “Friday” for a new generation. The R-rated movie was directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by “Rap Sh!t” showrunner Syreeta Singleton, with producer Issa Rae. Its stacked supporting cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Maude Apatow and Katt Williams.

This is Palmer’s first starring role since her breakout performance in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” in 2022 (since then, she has lent her voice to “Under the Boardwalk” and appeared in Jennifer Lopez’s “This Is Me … Now: A Love Story”).

“One of Them Days” will be released on Jan. 24, 2025, pitting it against Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi extravaganza “Mickey 17” from Warner Bros.