Keke Palmer R-Rated Comedy With SZA Sets January Release at Sony

Keke Palmer’s untitled R-rated buddy comedy with SZA will be released by Sony Pictures on Jan. 25, 2025, the studio announced on Friday. SZA, who is an Academy Award nominee and four-time Grammy-winning recording artist, will make her big screen acting debut in the film.

The movie is directed by Lawrence Lamont (“Rap Sh!t”) with the screenplay written by “Rap Sh!t” showrunner Syreeta Singleton. Plot details about the buddy comedy are being kept under wraps.

Producing is Hoorae’s Issa Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi, ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis and Macro Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks. Singleton is co-producing, while Big Boss’ Palmer and Sharon Palmer are executive producing. Macro is also co-financing.

The supporting cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage and Amin Joseph.

The project came together from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures. The lab was a previous pact between ColorCreative and Sony Pictures to source and incubate emerging, diverse screenwriters to develop and write their first studio feature based on original ideas.

Previously, in December 2022, Palmer and SZA first teamed up for “Saturday Night Live,” when Palmer hosted the show and SZA was the musical guest.