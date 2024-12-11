Live-Action ‘Tangled’ in the Works at Disney From ‘Greatest Showman’ Director Michael Gracey

The Disney live-action remake machine chugs along mercilessly, with 2010’s “Tangled” the next animated classic to get reimagined. Michael Gracey, who made “The Greatest Showman” and this year’s Oscar hopeful “Better Man,” is in negotiations to direct the project. He will work from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, of “Do Revenge” fame. Producers include Kristin Burr and Lucy Kitada for Burr! Productions.

The original “Tangled” was released back in 2010 and was directed by Byron Howard and Nathan Greno, based on the classic Grimm brothers fairy tale. That film saw Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) team up with a charming thief (Zachary Levi) in order to escape captivity from Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy). The songs were by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater and they are still some of the most beloved songs from a Disney animated feature.

Since opening in 2010, “Tangled” inspired a theatrical short (2012’s “Tangled Ever After”), a long-running animated series (initially called “Tangled: The Series” but later renamed “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures”) and an attraction at the just-opened Fantasy Spring section of Tokyo Disneyland called Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival. Additionally, a stage version of the movie is currently in development at Disney Theatrical.

This is the latest Disney live-action adaptation of an animated classic. Next weekend sees the release of “Mufasa: The Lion King,” directed by Barry Jenkins, which adds backstory to the original “Lion King.” Next year sees the release of “Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, along with a live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch,” helmed by “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” director Dean Fleisher Camp. In 2026 a live-action “Moana” will be released, and there are various projects in development, ranging from “The Aristocats” to a “Cruella” sequel, in different states of pre-production.