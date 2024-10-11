Disney Dates Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Freakier Friday’ for Summer 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return for the “Freaky Friday” sequel

"Lilo and Stitch" (Photo credit: Disney)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Disney has added two high-profile titles to its Summer 2025 slate. The live-action “Lilo & Stitch” movie will arrive in theaters on May 23, while the comedy sequel “Freakier Friday” will open on Aug. 8.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, “Lilo & Stitch” is a live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated film of the same name, with Stitch rendered using CGI. Chris Sanders, who co-directed and voiced Stitch in the animated film, returns to voice the character this time around with a cast that includes Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere and Courtney B. Vance.

“Freakier Friday” is the sequel to the 2003 comedy remake “Freaky Friday,” which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother-daughter duo who swapped bodies. The new film is directed by Nisha Ganatra and brings back Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray from the original, with Julia Butters (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) as Lohan’s daughter.

The films add to an already robust 2025 summer slate from Disney that includes the Marvel villain team-up movie “Thunderbolts*” in May, Pixar’s new original “Elio” in June and Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: The First Steps” in July. That’s not to mention a “Captain America” sequel, live-action “Snow White,” “Tron” sequel, “Zootopia 2” and of course the third “Avatar” film to fill out the rest of the year.

Freaky Friday 2
