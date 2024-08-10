‘Mufasa’: Barry Jenkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Off New Song From Disney Prequel

To the tune of “Circle of Life,” “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins took the stage at D23 to show off a new look at “Mufasa,” the prequel to “The Lion King” that hits theaters this December.

And he didn’t come alone. He was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is composing new songs for the film.

Miranda showed off a never-before seen clip with one of his new songs called “I Always Wanted a Brother.” The clip shows Taka, the royal prince who will one day be known as Scar. Taka’s father, the Lion King Obasi, doesn’t like the idea that his son has befriended a stray in Mufasa, but the cub has always wanted a brother, and he’s determined to make sure Mufasa will be embraced by the pride.

The new clip shows Mufasa and Taka frolicking through the Pride Lands, first as cubs and then as young lions. It will be up to the two lions to defend the pride from an attack from Kiros, a white lion who is invading the Pride Lands with a plan to take over.

Of course, as all “Lion King” fans know, this bond between lions who chose to be brothers is doomed to end in murder, and we will soon see how Mufasa took Taka’s place as the King of the Pridelands.

“Mufasa” hits theaters December 20.