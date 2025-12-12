Taylor Swift Reveals Emma Stone Played a Key Part in ‘The Eras Tour’ Success

Taylor Swift revealed that close friend Emma Stone actually played a key part in the success of “The Eras Tour.”

In her new docuseries, “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era,” the pop sensation explained that she leaned on longtime friend Stone for an important recommendation for the show. With Stone’s experience in films like “La La Land,” Swift knew she was the person to turn to for who she could pursue to choreograph the entire tour.

“With choreography, I asked one of my friends, Emma Stone, who’s done a lot of work in dance in her films, ‘Who have you worked with that you would recommend for this?’” Swift said in the second episode of the docuseries. “She’s like, ‘There’s only one person that needs to be on your list, and it’s Mandy Moore.’”

On Stone’s recommendation, Moore was hired to choreograph Swift and her dancers for the entirety of “The Eras Tour.” Moore explained in the second episode that after years working in film and TV, she wasn’t sure what she could bring to a music tour — but Swift’s music made it easy.

“I never would have thought that I would be in the same sentence as Taylor Swift, ever, in my life,” Moore said. “You know, I’ve always been a big fan, but I, funny enough, I come from really more film and television. I don’t really do artist performance. Now I understand why I was brought in, ’cause she really wanted to do something different, and she likes the storytelling.”

Alongside “La La Land,” Moore’s major projects include “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Glee,” and the competition series “Dancing with the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” She reunited with Swift to choreograph the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” from the artist’s latest album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The first two episodes of “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” are streaming now on Disney+.