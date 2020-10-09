Colbert Remixes Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’ Music Video Into Her Joe Biden Endorsement (Video)

Taylor Swift threw her support behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris earlier this week and on Thursday’s “Late Show,” Stephen Colbert threw the singer’s guitar behind their 2020 presidential election ticket, too.

In an “exclusive” video obtained by the “Late Show,” which you can view video above, Swift endorses Biden with “I’m Joe B,” a song set to the tune of her 2009 track “You Belong With Me.”

OK, it’s clearly just clips from that music video cut together with footage of Biden walking with his wife Jill Biden and eating ice cream, plus b-roll of Donald Trump’s infamous walk down that ramp and the time he used two hands to drink a glass of water.

Also Read: Trump Pulls Out of Virtual Second Debate: 'I'm Not Going to Waste My Time'

See below for the lyrics to “I’m With Joe B”:

Walkin’ the streets with Jill and an ice cream cone

We really need you to kick that guy off his throne

Cryin’ in my room, remember that he said

‘Grab ‘em by the kitty’

He’s on steroids, jaxed on dexie

He’s a big creep who thinks he dances sexy

Dreamin’ about the day when the guy in my camp

Isn’t terrified to walk down a ramp

You only need one hand to drink water

You don’t have a crush on your own daughter

See, I’m with Joe B

Even though he’s a bit touchy

I’m with Joe B.

On Wednesday, Swift endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in an interview with V Magazine, saying “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”