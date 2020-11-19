Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: The Looming Antitrust Case Against Facebook | PRO Video

by | November 19, 2020 @ 1:00 PM

As regulators revisit Facebook’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram, can the FTC fine a company for an acquisition it previously approved?

Should Facebook be broken up?

Regulators could soon be asking that very question. As Alex Kantrowitz, author of the Big Technology newsletter, recently reported, the FTC is weighing an antitrust case against Facebook. The New York Times and The Washington Post followed up on Thursday, reporting federal officials were moving closer to suing Facebook, claiming the company had built a social media monopoly.

