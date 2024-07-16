Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ Tenacious D Scandal Triggers Fan Outrage, Disappointment: ‘He Showed His True Colors’

The Internet is not happy with Jack Black and Kyle Gass from Tenacious D after the latter made a joke about the assassination attempt against Donald Trump on stage.

The incident happened on Sunday when Black brought out a cake to celebrate Gass’ birthday. After being prompted to make a wish, Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” before blowing out the candles. The crowd in Sydney, Australia, appeared to laugh at the joke, but social media didn’t find his comments as amusing in the days since.

Following the weekend incident, Black has publicly condemned his bandmate and even announced the cancelation of their tour. The band hasn’t officially broken up, but, for now, “all future creative plans are on hold,” according to the actor.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in an form,” Black posted in a Tuesday Instagram statement.

And he is not alone in his disappointment. “He showed his true colors… no longer a fan,” one X (formerly Twitter) user posted.

Conservative influencer Chris Loesch is a fan-turned-dissenter, writing on X, “I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse.”

Australian Senator Ralph Babet joined in on the conversation with an official document calling for the band to be deported. “There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others,” he wrote.

“Woah woah, I agree but we don’t want him back, send him somewhere else,” another user replied.

X boss Elon Musk also gave his input, of course. He kept it short with a few responses to other postings on the topic, including one that just said “Evil.”

Other people are condemning the Sydney crowd, in addition to Gass himself, for finding the joke humerous.

“To think it’s funny to wish another person shot no matter what side of the politics you are on is disgusting, so was the Audience on Sunday night in Sydney for cheering. Shameful,” one user posted.

Despite previously having love for the band, another account noted, "None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again."

“The last few days has been tough when it comes to seeing people you used to enjoy watching and listening to over the course of your entire life say some of the most despicable things imaginable,” wrote another.

Furthermore, some on social media are calling out Black for his statement and are not buying that he was actually “blindsided” like he said.

“Words not found in his ‘apology,’ SORRY,” said one X user. “This is such a save my a– statement by Jack, its so gross,” posted another, while a third said, “Jack Black cancels himself. Wow!”

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold,” Black confirmed in his initial update.