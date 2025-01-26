Spoilers ahead for “The Agency” Season 1, Episode 10.

One of the best cast and most anticipated series of 2025 just ended with a bang. The Season 1 finale of “The Agency” had everything fans of espionage thrillers could ask for — explosions, a high-stakes mission, heated interrogations and double crossings galore.

Wondering how this first season came to an end? Here’s what to know.

“The Agency” Season 1 ending, explained

The Season 1 finale of “The Agency” belonged to three agents: Danny (Saura Lightfoot-Leon), Coyote (Alex Reznik) and Martian (Michael Fassbender). As is always the case with this tense show, there are a lot of moving parts, so let’s start with the easiest story. Did Danny ever make it to Tehran?

Most of Season 1 was a push and pull between Danny’s ego and the wisdom of Danny’s case officer, Naomi (Katherine Waterston). While Danny insisted she was ready to go out into the field, Naomi consistently held her back, testing her ability to keep calm during high pressure situations and quizzing her on the most minute details of her cover.

All of that hard work was put to the test when Danny actually attempted to enter Tehran, presumably as a geophysics graduate sent as part of an exchange program. She barely touched the ground before an officer drug her to a room and screamed at her, accusing her of being an agent. But all of Naomi’s testing paid off. Danny was ultimately released and allowed to enter Tehran.

On to Agent Coyote, who had the biggest action set piece of the season. Originally, the plan was to establish a kill zone at the clinic in Russian-occupied Ukraine where two Ukrainian ops were working undercover. As General Volchok (Juris Zagars) handed over Coyote to the Russian Deputy Defense Minister Chekhov, the CIA was supposed to swoop in and rescue him. But at the last minute, Martian learned that Volchok would be bringing more troops than anticipated. A motorcycle-bound Martian told Coyote’s case officer Owen (John Magaro) to move the kill zone up 300 meters seconds before he was hit by a car.

That accident left Martian in a tight spot, but his advice served Coyote well. Sasha (Dmitry Sharakois), a Ukrainian operative, shot Chekhov, a move that ended in his own death and the clinic descending into chaos. In the ensuing drama, Dr. Charlie Remy (Edward Holcroft) and the other Ukrainian operative set off a grenade in Chekhov’s helicopter, which ensured that if Chekhov survived, he definitely wouldn’t be able to escape.

If the CIA’s kill zone was still at the clinic, they would have likely been so overwhelmed with this disorder that they may not have been able to extract Coyote. But because of Martian’s tip off, the mission worked. Using guerilla tactics, the team killed dozens of Russian troops before they ever entered the clinic, saved Agent Coyote and secured Dr. Remy and a Ukrainian operative for good measure.

The day was saved all thanks to Martian, who was sent to the hospital after his motorcycle accident. Once he regained consciousness, Martian learned it was M16 agent James Richardson (Hugh Bonneville) who hit him. James made Martian a deal: he and the British government promised Samia’s (Jodie Turner-Smith) safety if Martian agreed to work for them as a secret agent. Basically, Martian was forced to hand over the country he loves to regain the woman he loves more. He agreed.

“I want you to leave here, live a long, happy life, see Samia and your lovely daughter Poppy,” James tells Martian. “All you have to do is keep a secret.”

Is “The Agency” Season 2 happening?

Yes, the Showtime original has already been renewed for a second season.

Series creators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth confirmed to TheWrap that all of the major cast members will be returning for this upcoming season, and they’re already working on the new installment. Season 2 is expected to focus more on Martian’s new role as a double agent in what Jez Butterworth described a “kaleidoscope of deceit.” It will also focus on Martian’s evolving relationship with Samia.