Now that “The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei has found his happy ending with fiancé Kelsey Anderson, he’s passing the baton to “Bachelor” alum Jenn Tran, who was crowned as the next “Bachelorette.”

“We’re both so excited for Jenn. It’s obviously time to pass the torch — there’s going to be a new lead and we’re going to cheer on from the sidelines,” Graziadei told TheWrap before sharing his advice to the incoming leading lady.

“What someone told me that I’ll always say again is to try to have fun with it, because it is a crazy experience,” Graziadei said. “I think it’s really important to try to make it your own and enjoy the whole crazy process of it all.”

Graziadei emphasized that Tran might struggle with different aspects of the gig than he did, saying that what “people forget is every experience is different.”

“It’s going to be off of how she interacts with the guys, how she’s feeling at the time, where she’s at in her life and all that,” Graziadei said. “She’ll have her own story, and I think it’s really up to her to figure out what that’s going to be.”

As far as what type of men might be a good fit for Tran, Graziadei and Anderson agree that potential suitors should have a sense of humor.

“They definitely need to be on her level — she’s really goofy and fun,” Anderson told TheWrap, while Graziadei agreed she likes having good “banter.”

Tran dated Graziadei on Season 28 of “The Bachelor” and lived alongside Anderson in the Bachelor mansion, as well as the show’s various international locales, throughout the process. The 26-year-old was sent home by Graziadei ahead of the show’s annual hometown dates.

The next leading lady also becomes “The Bachelor” franchise’s first Asian American lead after 28 seasons of “The Bachelor” and 20 seasons of spin-off “The Bachelorette.”

“Growing up, I didn’t see a lot of Asian people on TV and [in] the media, so it’s kind of healed the inner child in me — it’s been like a full circle,” Tran told TheWrap of heartwarming responses she’s received online. “It’s been surreal to be that representation for people, but I’m really happy to do it.”

Season 21 of “The Bachelorette” premieres this summer on ABC.