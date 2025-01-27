‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

It is Grant Ellis’ time to shine on “The Bachelor.”

After an emotional breakup with former “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran ahead of hometown dates during “The Bachelorette” Season 21, Ellis is taking the “Bachelor” reins as he dates a new group of 25 women on “The Bachelor” Season 29.

Ellis follows in the footsteps of previous “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei, who got engaged to Kelsey Anderson on Season 28 of the ABC series. The day trader is looking for a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures, per the network.

Keep on reading to find out when new episodes of “The Bachelor” drop.

When does ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 premiere?

Ellis’ season of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

When do new episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 premiere?

New episodes drop Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Where is ‘The Bachelor’ streaming?

New episodes of “The Bachelor” begin streaming on Hulu on Tuesdays during the season, the day after their ABC debut.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Episode Schedule:

Season 29 Episode 1: Monday, Jan. 27

Season 29 Episode 2: Monday, Feb. 3

Season 29 Episode 3: Monday, Feb. 10

Season 29 Episode 4: Monday, Feb. 17

Season 29 Episode 5: Monday, Feb. 24

How many episodes are in Season 29?

This season’s full episode count is not yet known, but previous seasons of “The Bachelor” range from nine to 13 episodes.