‘The Brady Bunch’ Reboot Was Spiked at CBS Due to Cindy Actress Susan Olsen’s Documented Hate Speech

“The Brady Bunch” star Susan Olsen was among the OG actors included in a reboot of the beloved sitcom, though it failed to get off the ground due to her controversial comments and hate speech.

The revival series, which was in early development at CBS Studios, would’ve seen the “Brady Bunch” siblings all the grown up, and provided updates on where each one was at in life, with families of their own. Olsen’s character Cindy (the youngest “Brady Brunch” sibling) was on track to be portrayed as a libertarian podcaster, until Olsen’s real-life views thwarted the series, Olsen revealed on the #WalkAway Campaign podcast.

After a homophobic and inflammatory private message — which resulted in her firing from L.A. Talk Radio — was discovered by the studio, Olsen said the studio conducted a web search into her past controversial comments, which eventually turned into a 50 page document that Olsen said was the nail in her coffin. “The resounding result was, ‘No, we cannot have her in a show,’” Olsen said.

“I did have a phone call with my [TV] siblings and my agent,” Olsen said. “Everybody was saying, ‘We’re sorry, but they just won’t budge. They just will not have you in this.’ I’m like, Wow, I’ve been canceled. A role that I’ve played for over 50 years, I can’t play it now because I’m too dangerous. I was like, ‘Well, OK guys, good luck, I hope you can sell it.’”

While Olsen said the decision was a result of her revealing that she voted for Donald Trump, an individual knowledgable of the situation told TheWrap the issue did not stem from her support of a certain political candidate, but instead from her controversial comments and hate speech. CBS Studios declined to comment.

Olsen stood by her comments during her podcast appearance, calling them “her greatest hits,” and saying “if I put it out there, then I meant it.”

Prior to the search into all of her past controversial comments, Olsen said CBS Studios had offered her the opportunity to take a course after learning about the homophobic incident, which Olsen had agreed to. “I thought, ‘Hey, it’ll green light the show … It’s the least I can do for my siblings because they’ve having a problem with me,’” Olsen said.

The actress added that while she said she was eager to “consult with media experts” on the matter, she never received information on a course, as the studio came to find her past comments were too much to overcome.