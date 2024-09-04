 ‘The Chosen’ Star Jonathan Roumie Says Being Open About His Faith in Hollywood Has ‘Only Improved Everything’

For Jonathan Roumie, “The Chosen” felt like a blessing from God.

The star, who plays Jesus Christ in the historical drama based on the New Testament of the Bible, told TheWrap that booking “The Chosen” saved his life. About six years ago, the actor said that he was at his lowest point and knew that something had to change. It was then that he committed his life to his faith, and the wheels started to spin again.

“I was broke, I was out of food, I was desperate and I had no options. All I could do was surrender my circumstances, my career, my life, my finances, everything over to God,” the actor told TheWrap. “Three months later, I booked ‘The Chosen.’ My life’s never been the same since, and so I give all credit to God’s impact in my life.”

Roumie had guest starred on episodes of “The Mindy Project,” “Parenthood” and “Law & Order” and worked consistently as a voiceover actor, but it was not until booking “The Chosen” that he said he could make a living solely from acting.

Since he began working on “The Chosen” in 2017, Roumie has been open about his own faith. The 49-year-old is a devout Catholic and has not shied away from showcasing his beliefs in professional settings. Roumie even released a four-part docuseries, “Jonathan and Jesus,” in January, in which he unpacks balancing fame with faith when portraying his own “savior.”

Now, “The Chosen” Season 4 is rolling out weekly on The CW after premiering in full on “The Chosen” app earlier this summer.

When asked what it was like to be open about his faith in the entertainment industry, Roumie said it has only made his career flourish.

“My willingness to talk about my faith has not diminished anything. It’s only improved everything,” he said. “They can choose to hire me or not. But if you want me to get the job done as an actor, I can do it, but if you’re uncomfortable with my expression, then that’s between them and their Creator.”

Roumie wrapped filming the fifth season of “The Chosen” this summer. The season opens on Palm Sunday as Jesus rides through Jerusalem on the back of a donkey, and is expected to be released in conjunction with Holy Week and Easter 2025.

While starring as Jesus, Roumie has become accustomed to fan experiences where viewers of the show would bare their souls and profess their faith. Several viewers have come forward to share their life-changing testimonies with Roumie when they meet him at the in-person screenings that the show has hosted for Season 4.

For many fans, Roumie is the most realistic depiction of Christ that they have encountered on screen and especially in real life, creating a parasocial relationship that Roumie has learned to navigate. He told TheWrap that these experiences have been rewarding for him so far and even allowed him to meet the Pope. The actor added that the show “being a vehicle for that kind of grace is just extraordinary,” and he does not take the opportunity for granted.

Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of “The Chosen,” made Season 4 available for churches and prisons before it started streaming for the public. The creator also hosted in-person theatrical screenings of the latest season around the world.

“When we watched the theatrically projected versions of the show in London and Poland and Mexico and Brazil, the fans just went nuts. It’s a show that deserves to be seen on the big screen. It’s cinematic. It’s beautiful. It’s so full of just vivid imagery that it’s really meant to be seen on a large screen,” Roumie said.

“The Chosen” Season 4 is now premiering weekly on Sundays on the CW network, but it is available to stream on Prime Video, Peacock and for free on The Chosen app. “The Chosen” is funded by the Come and See Foundation, which has the goal of producing seven seasons of the series, translating it into 600 languages, distributing it globally and keeping it free for all in The Chosen app.