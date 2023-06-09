‘The Chosen’, the Crowdfunded Series About the Life of Jesus, Is Coming to The CW

“The Chosen,” Dallas Jenkins’ historical drama about the life of Jesus as seen through his closest followers, has found its network home. The CW will air the first three seasons of the global hit with the first episode set to debut on Sunday, July 16 at 8/7c p.m. It will continue its run through the fall and will air its finale on Christmas Eve.

Weeks ago Lionsgate announced it had acquired the global distribution rights to the crowdfunded project. “The Chosen” comes from the Angel Studios app. According to the studio, the series has drawn over 110 million viewers in 175 countries around the world. There are also currently plans to make the series available in 600 languages.

“’The Chosen’ is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW, said. “This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.”

“As part of our global representation of this coveted property, we are pleased that The CW will become another great partner for ‘The Chosen’” Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer said. “This groundbreaking series already has a massive global following, and The CW platform will provide the perfect opportunity for the show to reach existing fans and inspire new ones.”

Series creator, director and co-writer Dallas Jenkins also praised the collaboration, saying “The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us.” He also added that he knows “it’ll be in great hands” due to Schwartz’s respect for the project.

“The Chosen” was born out of Jenkins’ realization that there had never been a multi-season, episode-based telling of Jesus’ life. Season 1 is set in 1st century Galilee. The series then moves to Samaria in Season 2 and Capernaum in Season 3 as Jesus of Nazareth and his followers expand their ministry.

Since its debut, the series has quickly grown in popularity. It has already generated 6.5 million followers across social media and $35 million at box office thanks to special event theatrical releases. Jonathan Roumie, who stars as Jesus, has even been invited to speak with Pope Francis at the Vatican on two occasions.

At the moment, the first two seasons of “The Chosen” are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock, and Season 1 is available on Netflix. Global audiences can stream the series on Canal+ in France, on NPO in the Netherlands, on MovieStar in Spain and on TVP in Poland.

Three seasons of the historical drama have been completed. Season 4, which will be led by Jenkins and star Roumie, is currently in production.