Lionsgate has acquired the global distribution rights to all seasons of Dallas Jenkins’ event series “The Chosen,” the studio announced Monday.

The historical drama series, which is created, directed and produced by Jenkins and centers on the life of Jesus through the point of view of his followers, has drawn in 110 million viewers in 175 countries, per the studio, and has plans to expand its availability to 600 languages. Jonathan Roumie stars as Jesus in the show and has been invited to speak with Pope Francis at the Vatican twice since the show’s debut.

Three seasons of “The Chosen” have been completed and a fourth installment led by Jenkins and starring Roumie is currently in production. At this time, “The Chosen” Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Peacock and Prime Video, and Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Global audiences can stream the series on Canal+ in France, on NPO in the Netherlands, on MovieStar in Spain and on TVP in Poland.

“Lionsgate is perfect for us,” Jenkins said in a statement. “They’re strong and experienced in the areas we’re not, but they also understand what’s unique about us and will protect that. We’ll continue to do what we do best unabated, and they’ll expand our efforts with their tremendous distribution team.”

Industry veteran Jenkins, who is best known for directing and producing “What If…” and Lionsgate’s “Midnight Clear,” was inspired to create “The Chosen” after shooting the short film “The Shepherd,” which documents the birth of Jesus though the perspective of a shepherd with a disability.

“The more I learned about ‘The Chosen,’ the more I wanted to ensure that it is on the best platforms across the globe. It’s no surprise that an artfully crafted story about such an important historical figure, unlike anything done before, would be in great demand,” Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer said. “The multi-season approach has allowed ‘The Chosen’ to consistently build its audience and generate a unique level of engagement. We’re excited by the opportunity to elevate this incredible property to the next level of worldwide recognition and popularity.”

The Come and See Foundation, which is in the process of translating the series into numerous languages, will maintain and manage licensing rights for all non-profit activities.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Christopher Davis and Daniel Taylor. Jenkins and Roumie are repped by UTA.