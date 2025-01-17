‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Dulcé Sloan Exits After 7 Years

Dulcé Sloan is ending her seven-year run at Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

The comedian, who served as a correspondent and contributor to the late night show, has opted to part ways with “The Daily Show.” Her departure comes as her deal was up, and the split was amicable, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Her last episode on “The Daily Show” aired in December.

“Dulcé Sloan is an exceptional comedic force and we are thankful for her hilarious seven-year run on ‘The Daily Show,’” a spokesperson for “The Daily Show” said in a statement. “We wish her the best and look forward to watching her next chapter.”

Sloan will kick off her 2025 tour later this month, which will take her from London to Honolulu, among other national shows. She’s also featured in the voice cast for Fox animated series “The Great North,” in which she voices Honeybee Shaw.

Sloan joined “The Daily Show” in 2017 as a new correspondent alongside Michael Kosta, who remains on the political satire show. Sloan joined just two years after longtime host Trevor Noah joined the series, before his eventual exit in 2022.

Following Noah’s exit, Comedy Central kicked off a year-long search for its next host, which saw the late night call up a slew of celebrities — including including Al Franken, Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Michelle Wolf, Desus Nice and Charlamagne Tha God — to take their turn hosting the show for a week.

During that time, Sloan was among the correspondents who were also called up to host the show, sharing the stage with Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper. Sloan hosted the Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 broadcast, which brought in 481,000 viewers.

It wasn’t until January 2024 that Jon Stewart, who previously hosted “The Daily Show” for 16 years, would be returning to the show through the 2024 election. Stewart recently extended his hosting duties through December 2025.

