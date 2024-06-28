‘The Daily Show’ With Jon Stewart Scores Highest Rating of 2024 With Live Post-Debate Episode | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Daily Show” and Jon Stewart’s live post-debate coverage on Thursday delivered the late night Comedy Central program’s highest rated telecast of the year among the 18-34 demographic.

The June 27 show averaged a 0.256 rating and 2.84 share, up 212% and 154%, respectively, compared to Stewart’s quarter to date average rating of .082 and share of 1.12. Additionally, it scored a 0.337 rating among 18-49 year olds and 0.468 rating among 25-54 year olds, the highest since March, and respective increases of 23% and 27% quarter to date. Share for 18-49 year olds increased 5% to 2.39 and share for 25-54 year olds increase 10% to 2.47.

On social, “The Daily Show” was the most-watched entertainment program across all TV on Thursday with 4.2 million views, up 35% compared to the first debate in 2020, and the most watched episode since 2022.

The show was part of ‘The Daily Show’s” ongoing 2024 election coverage, dubbed “Indecision 2024.” Additionally, it will host a second live show on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and host a full week of shows for the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee from July 15-18, as well as a full week at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago between August 19-22.

After a year of revolving hosts, Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” in February, securing the show’s highest ratings since 2015. Under his current contract, Stewart will host the show on Mondays throughout the election and will remain an executive producer for all episodes through 2025. He will have the option to continue to EP after that time.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available next day on Paramount+ and Comedy Central video on demand.